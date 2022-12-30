Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.40

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and traded as high as $11.08. Toray Industries shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 7,837 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toray Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Toray Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

