Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Short Interest Up 56.8% in December

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,125,300 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the November 30th total of 1,355,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.6 days.

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

Shares of TORXF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 29,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,249. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TORXF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.