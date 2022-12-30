TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Short Interest Down 23.6% in December

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 3,770,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE TTE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.08. 1,031,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,593. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average is $53.55. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 114,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $889,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 47.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

