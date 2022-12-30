TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,800 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the November 30th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Charles Theuer bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $29,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 333,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,722.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 167,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $209,375.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,150,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Theuer bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,722.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 232,900 shares of company stock worth $306,009 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 970,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,337. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $31.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

