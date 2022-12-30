Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Down 98.6% in December

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the November 30th total of 682,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,476,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trans Global Group Price Performance

Shares of TGGI stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,345,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,003,770. Trans Global Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Get Trans Global Group alerts:

About Trans Global Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Trans Global Group Inc, through its subsidiary Shenzhen Zui Xian Gui Brewery Technology Limited, engages in the distribution and retailing of wine in China. It also sells its products through an online self-operated retail and e-commerce platform. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.