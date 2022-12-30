Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.74

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.74 and traded as high as $44.61. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $44.06, with a volume of 5,009 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.12 million, a P/E ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56.
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.
