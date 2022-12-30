Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.74

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.74 and traded as high as $44.61. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $44.06, with a volume of 5,009 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.12 million, a P/E ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,822.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 104.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 127.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at $485,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

