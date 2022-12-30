TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TANNL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. 5,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,277. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $26.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%.

