Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,200 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,382.0 days.
Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance
Treasury Wine Estates stock remained flat at $9.13 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,037. Treasury Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46.
About Treasury Wine Estates
