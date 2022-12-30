Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,200 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,382.0 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance

Treasury Wine Estates stock remained flat at $9.13 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,037. Treasury Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

