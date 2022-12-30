Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Trading Up 23.4%

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) was up 23.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 10,113,576 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 3,357,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on TCDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tricida from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut shares of Tricida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Tricida to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The stock has a market cap of $9.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 99,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,066,658.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 712,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,149.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tricida news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 212,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $2,659,905.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,580,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,808,664.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 99,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,066,658.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,149.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 859,708 shares of company stock valued at $9,591,203 and sold 8,582,062 shares valued at $6,937,442. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 290.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tricida by 353.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Tricida in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

