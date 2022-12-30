Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.72. Trinity Place shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 30,844 shares trading hands.

Trinity Place Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Get Trinity Place alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Place in the first quarter worth $61,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 46.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 69.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 121,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 49,640 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Place

Trinity Place Holdings Inc operates as a real estate holding, investment, development, and asset management company in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.