Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of TRT stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

