Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Trading Up 7.4 %
Shares of TRT stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72.
About Trio-Tech International
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trio-Tech International (TRT)
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.