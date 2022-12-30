Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW) Short Interest Update

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Troika Media Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRKAW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,568. Troika Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Troika Media Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Troika Media Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,864 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Troika Media Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

