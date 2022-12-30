Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 463 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,840 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Adobe by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,951 shares of the software company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.39 on Friday, reaching $333.19. 12,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.52. The firm has a market cap of $154.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $578.99.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

