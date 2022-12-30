Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,133 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its position in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $77.25. 21,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,446,534. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

