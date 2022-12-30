Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 664.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 76.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $271,504,000 after purchasing an additional 592,179 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.84.

Shares of SYK traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.82. 7,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,472. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The company has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

