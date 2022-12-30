Trust Co. of Vermont Has $14.81 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

NEE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.86. 14,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,522,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.