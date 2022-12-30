Trust Co. of Vermont Has $17.85 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.4% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $373,981,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after acquiring an additional 570,864 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at $935,434.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.78.

Shares of ACN traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.23. 3,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,310. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $416.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.08 and a 200-day moving average of $282.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.