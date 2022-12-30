Trust Co. of Vermont Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Crown by 92.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 80.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

Crown Stock Performance

CCK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,236. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.23.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is -32.35%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Articles

