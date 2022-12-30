Trust Co. of Vermont Has $6.23 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,377 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,206 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 18.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after buying an additional 4,457,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 535.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after buying an additional 4,007,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 522.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $129,517,000 after buying an additional 2,770,602 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,054,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $150.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

