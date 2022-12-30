Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,755 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 20.3% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 33.8% during the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,524,990 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $124,942,000 after purchasing an additional 385,297 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.2% during the third quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 56,416 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 114.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.12. 29,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,976,734. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.95. The stock has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.