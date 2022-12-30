Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 23.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 86.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 12,200.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 102,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $4,259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,499,925.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.87. 383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.69. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $87.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

