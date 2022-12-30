Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 52 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.93.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.18. 6,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 757.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.07.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,032.29%.

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

