Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.25. 10,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,334. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.79. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $80.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

