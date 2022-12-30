Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 200.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 146.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 168.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $91.01. 7,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $201.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day moving average of $83.47.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

