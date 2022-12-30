Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Major Shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc Sells 87,269 Shares

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 87,269 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $53,234.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,881.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tuesday Morning Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Tuesday Morning stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.69. 8,258,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,013. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $4.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($8.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 217.65%. The company had revenue of $157.11 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Tuesday Morning during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 29.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 481,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 62.9% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 177,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 68,369 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 12.0% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 3,145,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 335,872 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products for the home, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of July 2, 2022, it operated 489 stores in 40 states.

