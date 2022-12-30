Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Short Interest Update

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVYGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKHVY remained flat at $74.83 during midday trading on Friday. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $80.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average is $44.08.

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

