Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Short Interest Update

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TKHVY remained flat at $74.83 during midday trading on Friday. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $80.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average is $44.08.
About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi
