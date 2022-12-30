TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 99 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 98.80 ($1.19). 159,194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,200,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.40 ($1.19).

The firm has a market cap of £676.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,411.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 97.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 100.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from TwentyFour Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. TwentyFour Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.57%.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

