Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 53,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.3% in the third quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $213.70 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $325.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.97 and a 200-day moving average of $230.25.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

