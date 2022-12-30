Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,016 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 2.3% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $175.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

