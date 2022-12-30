Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Invests $122,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $542.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $364.62 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $529.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.84. The firm has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

