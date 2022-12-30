Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 414.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,468.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 212.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.41. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $44.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.47.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 64.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

