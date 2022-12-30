U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.54

U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and traded as low as $13.67. U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 11,138 shares traded.
U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76.
U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry.
