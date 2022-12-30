Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Up to $2.44

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.44, but opened at $2.49. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 6,398 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 25th.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 23.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 37,184 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 220,678 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 247,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.