Unconventional Investor LLC Has $35.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Unconventional Investor LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 39.1% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $35,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $191.68 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

