Uniswap Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $49.34 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and $49.34 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $5.09 or 0.00030744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00409493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021172 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000854 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00018083 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000317 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.03677004 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 591 active market(s) with $45,468,537.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.