Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $5.09 on Top Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $5.09 or 0.00030665 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.88 billion and $42.10 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00408853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021201 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000850 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018061 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000316 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.03677004 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 591 active market(s) with $45,468,537.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.