United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Stock Up 0.6 %

United Bancorporation of Alabama stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.20. The company had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $126.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.43.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.61. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bancorporation of Alabama will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides commercial banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

