United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the November 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 587,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of United Community Banks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 87.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 139.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Price Performance

NASDAQ:UCBI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,307. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $39.50.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.68 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 37.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UCBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

