United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $28,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.0% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 30,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.2% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.39. 9,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,438,334. The company has a market cap of $150.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

