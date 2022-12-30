United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Argus decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $175.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.09 and its 200-day moving average is $181.01. The company has a market cap of $152.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

