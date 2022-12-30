United Resource Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:URHG) Short Interest Update

United Resource Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:URHG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the November 30th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.
United Resource Holdings Group Price Performance
Shares of United Resource Holdings Group stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. United Resource Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.25.
United Resource Holdings Group Company Profile
