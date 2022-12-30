United Resource Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:URHG) Short Interest Update

United Resource Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:URHG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the November 30th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

United Resource Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of United Resource Holdings Group stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. United Resource Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

United Resource Holdings Group Company Profile

United Resource Holdings Group, Inc engages in the exploration, mining, and milling operations in the United States. It is also involved in the procurement and acceleration of equity positions in small and mid-sized companies. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

