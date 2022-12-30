Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Short Interest Update

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 28,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNTY shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:UNTY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $27.33. 8,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,078. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $288.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 37.67%. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.29%.

In other news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $358,432.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,867.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the third quarter worth $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the second quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the second quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 197.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 148.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

