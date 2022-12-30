Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 740,900 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 683,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Unity Biotechnology Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UBX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.74. 196,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,790. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.37). Analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.
UBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Unity Biotechnology to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $80.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.
Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.
