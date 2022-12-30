Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 740,900 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 683,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Unity Biotechnology Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.74. 196,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,790. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.37). Analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBX. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 111,097 shares during the last quarter.

UBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Unity Biotechnology to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $80.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

