Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.81

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 2700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Urbanfund Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$41.97 million and a P/E ratio of 5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.92.

Urbanfund Company Profile

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Brampton, Belleville, Kitchener, and London, Ontario; Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec; and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

