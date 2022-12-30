UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Down 90.9% in December

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UTime Price Performance

Shares of UTME traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,180. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. UTime has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $3.67.

About UTime

UTime Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. It also offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells. In addition, the company provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services.

