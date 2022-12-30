UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Down 90.9% in December

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
UTime Price Performance
Shares of UTME traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,180. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. UTime has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $3.67.
About UTime
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UTime (UTME)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for UTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.