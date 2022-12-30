Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VVV. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

VVV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.50. 832,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,094. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.37. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $29,457.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,284.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $164,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $29,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,258 shares in the company, valued at $270,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,786 shares of company stock worth $514,611. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

