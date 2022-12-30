Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VVV. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.
VVV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.50. 832,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,094. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.37. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
