Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,120,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,303,000 after buying an additional 890,395 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,550,000 after purchasing an additional 683,580 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,018,000 after purchasing an additional 821,169 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,814,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,457,000 after buying an additional 237,390 shares during the last quarter.

VEU traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.24. 83,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,265,674. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

