Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,072 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.05. 359,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,595,166. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.69.

