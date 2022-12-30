Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Unconventional Investor LLC

Unconventional Investor LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

