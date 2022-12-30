Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,369 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $33,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $107.96. The company had a trading volume of 27,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,982. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

